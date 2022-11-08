Horizon MMO Reportedly In The Works

An MMORPG set in Guerilla Games' Horizon universe may be in the works, according to a new report.

The news comes from South Korean news site MTN (via VGC), and states that Sony has partnered with South Korean game developer and publisher NCSoft for the project. According to the report, the title is listed as "Project H" in job ads.

NCSoft is best-known for its MMO franchises Lineage and Guild Wars. If the reports are true, it would make sense why Sony may seek out the developer to build a MMO, especially given Sony's recent desire to add more live-service titles to its roster of first-party games.

No other details are listed in the report, but according to VGC, Guerilla Games has long experimented with the idea of adding multiplayer to the Horizon series. Plans to include co-op in Horizon Zero Dawn and this year's Horizon Forbidden West ultimately did not come to pass.

But that doesn't mean Guerilla Games is done trying. The studio is reportedly working on a multiplayer spin-off of some kind for PC and PlayStation 5. Guerilla Games job listings from last year for an undisclosed online game called for a senior social systems manager whose job would be to help create systems for multiplayer "social interactions" and "guild-like groups." Another job listing called for a senior game writer with knowledge of "narrative design in open-world RPG games, online games, and MMORPGs."

If NCSoft is indeed working on a Horizon MMO, it remains to be seen how involved Guerilla Games would be with the project. The studio is currently developing the PlayStation VR2 launch title Horizon Call of the Mountain and is rumored to additionally be working on a full remaster of Horizon Zero Dawn for PS5 alongside the previously mentioned multiplayer spin-off. The Horizon universe will also soon expand beyond games, with a Horizon television series for Netflix currently in the works.