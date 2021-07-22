Horizon Hero Aloy Is Coming To Genshin Impact

After its new Version 2.0 update went live this week, Genshin Impact's next event will see it cross over with the world of Horizon: Zero Dawn. Aloy will join the roster as a five-star character who can be summoned for free on the PC, PS4, PS5, iOS, and Android versions of Genshin Impact.

PlayStation users who have reached Adventure Rank 20 or above can receive Aloy via in-game mail after logging in and a free four-star bow that gives her a special buff from the version 2.1 update, while other platforms will have to wait until the version 2.2 update to add Aloy to their roster. You can get a look at the bow below.

Developer miHoYo added that Aloy has acquired a cryo vision in Genshin Impact and can wield unique elemental powers during combat and exploration.

Guerrilla and miHoYo are proud to announce that everyone’s favorite machine hunter will join the Genshin Impact roster for a limited time. More info soon! https://t.co/fQCbk37VTk pic.twitter.com/w8Yt2TbwCr — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 22, 2021

Want to obtain Aloy’s Predator Bow? Travelers above Adventure Rank 20 will receive this for free via in-game mail.



And if you’re playing on PS4 or PS5, you’ll get exclusive access to Aloy as of Update 2.1! pic.twitter.com/RY6m8oqM6F — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 22, 2021

Until Aloy arrives, there's plenty to do inside of Genshin Impact. The latest update has added in new characters, systems, and the Inazuma region, which so far includes three explorable regions in the form of Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island.

As for Aloy, her story will continue in Horizon: Forbidden West on both PS4 and PS5. Developer Guerrilla Games showed off more than 10 minutes of new gameplay footage on PS5 recently, although the PS4 version is aiming to provide people with a "fantastic" cross-gen experience.