Horizon Forbidden West Update With New Game Plus And More Out Now On PS5

As part of the PlayStation State of Play event today, Sony announced that Horizon Forbidden West is getting a New Game Plus mode, and fans don't have to wait to check it out. The update that adds the New Game Plus arrives today, June 2, across PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The full patch notes for this major update can be seen below, as shared by Guerrilla Games on Reddit.

The update also introduces a transmog feature that lets you change Aloy's look, an Ultra Hard difficulty, and new weapons and Trophies. Players can also now reset their skills from within the menu, while there are more dyes and face paints to unlock.

As for the bug fixes, players will find a series of fixes across main and side quests, along with improvements to the UI/UX, weapons, skills, and more.

Also during the State of Play today, Sony revealed a new trailer and more details for the PlayStation VR game Horizon: Call of the Mountain.

Horizon Forbidden West Patch Notes June 2

NEW FEATURES

New Game+

Ultra Hard difficulty mode when selecting the difficulty for New Game or New Game Plus

Reset Skills functionality within the menu

New functionality to apply a different look to Aloy’s armor.

New Rewards available in New Game+ (Weapons, Dyes and Face Paints)

A New Trophy Set

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Performance and Stability

Improved visual fidelity.

Multiple crash fixes.

Main Quests

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Sea of Sands” where progression was blocked when trying to open the valve.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Broken Sky” where the quest would become stuck if the cinematic was skipped too fast.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Dying Lands” where the quest did not progress after defeating the Grimhorn.

Side Quests

Fixed an issue in Side Quest “Breaking Even” where the beams that need to be interacted with would not be present.

World Activities

Fixed an issue where fast-traveling to Rebel Outpost: High Turning would send Aloy somewhere else.

Fixed an issue where the campfire in Rebel Camp: Devil’s Grasp would remain unavailable after completing the camp.

Fixed an issue where an objective would not be completed in Rebel Camp: The Hive

Fixed an issue in The Arena where the timer would continue counting down after defeating all the machines.

Datapoints

Oops… Added World Datapoint 63, which can be found somewhere near the Widemaw site on the Isle of Spires.

Machines

Fixed an issue where the Tallneck shockblast would destroy all other machines.

Fixed an issue where the Fireclaw would not go into the Shocked or Knocked Down State when triggered during certain attacks.

Fixed an issue where the Behemoth would be able to chain charge attacks in rapid succession.

Fixed an issue where detached machine parts could fall through the floor.

Humanoids

Reduced the armor health for the Quen Imperial Guard to be more in line with the other enemies.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where the tier 4 Hammerburst Boltblaster would deal less damage than the tier 3 version.

Fixed an issue where enemies would become suspicious when spotting an active Blast Trap.

Fixed an issue where some weapons did not give Valor correctly.

Reduced crafting costs for crafting Traps at a Workbench.

Rebalanced crafting costs for Elite & Advanced Traps when crafting in the wild.

Fixed an issue where some weapon perks did not give the correct values.

Skills

Updated the Resilient Trapper skill with new values.

Fixed an issue where the Braced Shot would become buffed in unintended ways.

UI/UX

Fixed an issue where canisters would have different rarities.

Added an option to show or hide grapple icons.

Added a “Pry Open” option under the Hold/Toggle Accessibility Settings.

Added an option for overriding machines to switch to 'Toggle' in the Accessibility Settings.

Updated icons for various machine parts.

Performance and Stability

Additional streaming fixes in game.

Additional crash fixes.

Photo mode

Added Filmgrain to photo mode. Grain scales with intensity: low values have small grain, high values increase the size of the grain, which leaves the higher values especially suited to black and white experimentation.

Other

Fixed an issue where loot barrels would not get destroyed in one hit.

Fixed an issue where overheal would not take the higher value when consuming Health Potions and Food at the same time.

Fixed an issue where civilians would not always respond to rain.

Fixed an issue where the Motion Aiming did not work for the second controller when using the Co-Pilot feature.

Fixed an issue where Aloy could still control a mount when in the Shocked State.

Fixed an issue where Aloy could crawl through a vent while holding a battery.

Multiple localization and subtitles fixes and improvements.

Multiple lighting fixes and improvements.

HOTFIX 1.15