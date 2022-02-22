Horizon Forbidden West Update Coming To Fix Various Visual Issues

Horizon Forbidden West is out now on PS4 and PS5, scoring strong reviews from critics, but the game's release hasn't gone totally to plan. Fans have noticed some visual issues with the game, and thankfully, developer Guerrilla Games is aware of them and is working on a fix.

Posting on Reddit, the studio thanked fans for sending in their feedback, promising that the team is working "vigilantly" to resolve the issues "with high priority." The developers said they intend to roll out the update "as soon as possible," though a specific date for it hasn't been announced.

In the meantime, Guerrilla asked fans to continue to use the PlayStation support forums to document any issues they experience and report problems with as much detail as possible so the team can address any problems.

"We understand your frustrations and appreciate your patience. We are doing our best to quickly get you back out into the wilds so you can explore all the secrets of the Forbidden West," Guerrilla said.

On launch day, Guerrilla acknowledged a "visual shimmering issue" with Forbidden West that has since been resolved. For those who haven't played since launch, they should restart the game twice to see the fix take place. The first restart brings up the fix and the second restart activates it.

Forbidden West is just one of the big new releases in February. Bungie just launched Destiny 2's major Witch Queen expansion today, February 22, while From Software's Elden Ring arrives February 25.