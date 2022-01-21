Horizon Forbidden West Trailer Introduces You To The Game's Cast

Horizon Forbidden West expands on the strange world introduced in the original 2017 game, not just in terms of explorable landscape, but also the characters that protagonist Aloy will interact with. In a new trailer from Sony ahead of the game's upcoming launch, Horizon Forbidden West's cast was shown off, which includes returning faces Ashly Burch as Aloy, Lance Reddick as the mysterious Sylens, John MacMillan as Aloy's ally Varl, and John Hopkins as the Oseram warrior Erend.

New characters in the story include Noshir Dalal as the Tenakth warrior Kotallo and The Matrix's Carrie-Anne Moss as Tilda, a secretive individual who also sports a terrific sense of post-apocalyptic fashion in a world ruled by machines. One other big Hollywood name in Horizon Forbidden West is Angela Bassett, and even though she's not in the video above, players will encounter her character of Regalla throughout the game.

"I play this very interesting character named Tilda who is quite a dynamic character," Moss said in the trailer. "As an artist, there's a lot of freedom in doing something like this. You get to be in the moment, getting thrown direction from the director, getting to try it over and over again. I felt like creatively, it was a lot of fun. There's a lot of mystery to her--I don't want to say too much--but she's an interesting character and I loved playing her."

Dalal's character of Kotallo is on a quest for unity when Aloy encounters him, as the young warrior has been tasked by his chief to build an alliance between the tribes of the Forbidden West. As for Sylens, he's as enigmatic as ever and somewhat of an egomaniac according to Reddick.

In case you missed it, Sony has released a steady stream of Horizon Forbidden West content over the last few weeks. This week saw a new gameplay trailer that also provided some details on Aloy's latest adventure, while previous trailers focused on tribes, mechanical wildlife that's out to get you, and robots that are happy to go for a dip in the nearby ocean. Horizon Forbidden West launches on PS5 and PS4 on February 18.