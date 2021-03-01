Horizon Forbidden West Still Seemingly On Track For 2021 According To Sony Advertising

Horizon Forbidden West is still on track for release on PS5 and PS4 later this year, according to the most recent games trailer from Sony. The trailer suggests the sequel will launch in the second half of 2021, while also featuring the most up-to-date release information for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Gran Turismo 7.

The trailer in question (captured by IGN) features the recently revealed June release date for Insomniac's latest Ratchet and Clank adventure and the omission of a 2021 release window for Gran Turismo 7, suggesting that the "anticipated second half 2021" caption for Horizon Forbidden West is equally accurate. You can see the trailer below, which shows off some clips from the anticipated sequel that Sony debuted with the game's announcement.

A second ad on Instagram (via VGC) corroborates this, stating that Forbidden West might come in the latter months of 2021. This echoes statements made by PlayStation's Jim Ryan, who said he felt confident about the releases of Returnal, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and Horizon Forbidden West in an interview with GQ last week.

Ryan also mentioned that if the need arises, Sony is giving developers the space to delay their games. This was the case with Gran Turismo 7, which is no longer being advertised with a 2021 release window after it was delayed until 2022.

"But I think in this world, where creative people are working remotely, you've just got to respect the fact that that development needs to take what it needs to take and to get the games right," said Ryan.

Horizon Forbidden West takes protagonist Aloy to the western coast of post-apocalyptic America, where she will face new threats and make new allies. The Guerrilla-developed sequel is one of the last Sony exclusives announced that will be on both PS5 and PS4.