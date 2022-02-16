Horizon Forbidden West: Release Times And Download Size Explained

It's not long now until hotly anticipated sequel Horizon Forbidden West releases for the PS5 and PS4 on February 18. With initial reviews for the game looking positive, including GameSpot's, here's how you can get your hands on Horizon Forbidden West as soon as it launches in your region.

Horizon Forbidden West Release Time

Horizon Forbidden West will release on February 18 at midnight, 00:00 AM in your respective timezone. This release timing means that players in some timezones will unlock the game earlier than others, so be careful to avoid spoilers on social media once players start getting their hands on the new Horizon game.

Horizon Forbidden West Pre-Load

The good news is that Horizon Forbidden West allows preload on both PS4 and PS5--with just one exception. Players can begin to pre-load the game from now until its release, by pre-ordering the game through the PlayStation Store. Pre-ordering either version of the game will also net you a handful of pre-order bonuses, including the Nora Legacy outfit and the Nora Legacy spear.

The only case where preloading is not available is for players who buy the PS4 version of the game with the intention of upgrading it to the PS5. While this method can help players save $10 on the game, players who do this will only be allowed to preload the PS4 edition of the game, and will be able to transfer it to the PS5 once Horizon Forbidden West releases.

Horizon Forbidden West File Size

Players hoping to get into Horizon Forbidden West when it launches will want to take advantage of the pre-load period, with the file size looking pretty hefty. According to the latest from PlayStation Game Size on Twitter, Horizon Forbidden West will be around 90 GB on the PS5, with small variations depending on your region.

PS5 US Region: 87.608 GB

87.608 GB PS5 EU Region: 98.074 GB

98.074 GB PS5 JP Region: 83.797 GB

While the account hasn't released the region-by-region breakdown for the PS4 version of the game, a comparison shows it'll be a little smaller than the next-gen version, with the PS4 EU edition of the game clocking in at 90.243 GB, around 8 GB smaller than the PS5 version.

While you wait for Horizon Forbidden West to drop, check out our recap of the story so far in Horizon Zero Dawn, or see what Phil Hornshaw thought of the game in GameSpot's Horizon Forbidden West review.