Horizon Forbidden West Regalla Edition Is Back In Stock At Amazon
Horizon Forbidden West launched today for PS4 and PS5.
Horizon Forbidden West Regalla Edition is once again in stock at Amazon. Multiple retailers have had the Regalla edition in stock over the past few days, but stock always sells out quickly. Amazon is offering free shipping for Prime members arriving as early as Sunday.
Horizon Forbidden West Regalla Edition
$260
The Horizon Forbidden West Regalla Edition comes with a wide assortment of collectibles--along with dual-entitlement for both PS4 and PS5. Here's a closer look at all the goodies inside the $260 bundle:
- SteelBook display case
- Mini art book
- Regalla Tremortusk and Aloy statues
- Replica Focus
- Focus stand
- Two art cards
- Clawstrider Machine Strike piece
- Sunwing Machine Strike piece
You'll also get a bunch of in-game and digital content, including a comic book and soundtrack.
Horizon Forbidden West is the follow-up to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn, which earned high marks from both critics and fans alike. The upcoming sequel will take you to a new frontier filled with deadly new machines, sweeping landscapes, and secrets hidden around every corner. The long-awaited game earned an 8/10 in our Horizon Forbidden West review.
