Horizon Forbidden West Regalla Edition Is Back In Stock At Amazon

The Horizon Forbidden West Regalla Edition comes with a wide assortment of collectibles--along with dual-entitlement for both PS4 and PS5. Here's a closer look at all the goodies inside the $260 bundle:

SteelBook display case

Mini art book

Regalla Tremortusk and Aloy statues

Replica Focus

Focus stand

Two art cards

Clawstrider Machine Strike piece

Sunwing Machine Strike piece

You'll also get a bunch of in-game and digital content, including a comic book and soundtrack.