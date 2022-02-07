Horizon Forbidden West PS5 Version Apparently Cheaper When Purchased In A Browser

Horizon Forbidden West finally releases on February 18, meaning you still have a little over a week to preorder the highly-anticipated sequel. You may have noticed, though, that the PS5 version is $10 more expensive than the PS4 edition. Luckily, a nifty trick allows you to score both versions for the lower price.

Horizon Forbidden West costs $60 on PS4 and $70 on PS5, but purchasing the game on PS4 gets you a free upgrade to the PS5 version. Using the built-in store on the PS5 only grants you the ability to purchase PS5-specific standard or Digital Deluxe versions, though. By using a browser, you can get around this limitation.

Open up a browser and head over to the PSN preorder page for Horizon Forbidden West. Ignore the top listing and scroll down to the bottom to see three versions of the game for preorder. To the left is a $60 option for just the PS4 edition, which you can then upgrade at no extra cost to the PS5 version.

Three Preorder Options

If you purchase a physical version of Horizon Forbidden West, you can upgrade it to the PS5 version at launch as well, but note that you'll still be required to keep the PS4 disc inserted to play the game.

If you haven't managed to get your hands on a PS5 yet, rest assured that both current-gen and last-gen footage proves Horizon Forbidden West is shaping up to be a visually-impressive experience regardless of where it's played.