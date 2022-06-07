Horizon Forbidden West PS5 Bundle Is Available At Best Buy

The Horizon Forbidden West PS5 bundle is currently available at Best Buy. The standard PS5 bundle costs $550, while the Digital Edition bundle is $450. Both of the bundles come with a digital voucher to redeem on the PlayStation Store for Horizon Forbidden West.

The bundles were available last week at Walmart and PlayStation Direct, but both retailers quickly sold out. Chances are that both of the bundles will sell out at Best Buy pretty quickly, too. You should also make sure you are registered for the chance to purchase a PS5 from PS Direct to prepare for future restocks.

PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle

Overall, you're saving $20 off of the list price of Horizon Forbidden West by purchasing the bundle--if you can get your hands on it, of course. Regardless of which PS5 model you choose, the bundle comes with a voucher with a game key that can be redeemed on the PlayStation Store.

While the PS5 has been extremely difficult to find in stock since the start of 2022, Sony's sales forecast for the rest of the year suggests that the PlayStation 5 will be available for purchase more often in the coming months. Still, don't be surprised if this Horizon Forbidden West bundle sells out in minutes.

If you manage to secure one of the PS5 bundles, make sure to check out some of our PlayStation 5 buying guides, including our roundups of the best PS5 games, controllers, headsets, and charging stations.

Editor's Note: Article updated on June 7, 2022