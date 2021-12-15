Horizon Forbidden West PS4 Screens Shown Off By Guerrilla

Horizon Forbidden West is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated games of 2022 for PS5 owners, but PS4 users won't have to worry about being left out in the cold as the game is also headed to that system. While the majority of Horizon Forbidden West coverage has shown how the game will look and perform on PS5, developer Guerrilla Games took time to provide a few PS4 screenshots of Aloy's next adventure. It's not clear if these screens come from the base PS4 model or the beefier PS4 Pro, but they look great regardless.

We've showed you a lot of footage of #HorizonForbiddenWest on PS5 so far, but the game also looks – and plays – stunning on the PlayStation 4! pic.twitter.com/BuVga90W5L — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) December 15, 2021

As for how well the Horizon sequel will run when it arrives on that console, that remains to be seen. The original game was no graphical slouch, and even though it was released all the way back in 2017, it's still a terrific showcase of what Guerrilla's proprietary software, the Decima engine, is capable of. While the PS5 version of Horizon Forbidden West benefits from the extra hardware horsepower, Guerrilla previously mentioned how the PS4 version will take advantage of "unexplored resources" on that console to deliver an uncompromised version of that game.

"We actually developed and tested the game simultaneously on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, because it's very important to us as a studio to ensure PlayStation 4 players get an equally immersive experience," lead character artist Bastien Ramisse said in September. "With our knowledge from Horizon Zero Dawn, we knew that we still had some unexplored resources that could push the realism and quality of our character assets forward; it's great to now be able to tap into that knowledge and experience for the sequel."

Ahead of its upcoming launch, Horizon Forbidden West showed up at The Game Awards with a new trailer that was packed full of the new robot enemies that Aloy will encounter. Other info-dives that Guerilla has released so far include a look at the game's new amphibious robots, the different tribes you'll encounter, and Aloy's new arsenal.

If you can't wait until February 18 to play Horizon Forbidden West, the good news is that you can hop into Fall Guys and dress your bean up as the plucky adventurer. It's not the same as battling mechanical menaces, but it's something.