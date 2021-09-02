Horizon Forbidden West Preorders Live Now For PS5, PS4

Horizon Forbidden West preorders are finally live for PS4 and PS5, and PlayStation is going all out with numerous editions and bonuses to secure. The highly anticipated sequel was originally slated to release this holiday season but will now arrive on February 18, 2022. Keep in mind that the various collector's editions will likely sell out quickly, so you'll want to get your order in early.

Horizon Forbidden West is releasing on both PS4 and PS5, with the PS5 version boasting better visuals, load times, and overall performance. But if you haven't upgraded to the PS5 yet, you should know that not all editions will come with both versions of the game. The Regalia, Collector's, and Digital Deluxe editions will feature dual entitlement, but the standard and Special editions are platform-specific. You can always play the PS4 version on PS5 via backwards compatibility, but you'll need one of the dual entitlement versions to take advantage of next-gen performance.

PS5 versions of Horizon Forbidden West start at $70, while the PS4 standard edition is available for $60. We've outlined all of Horizon Forbidden West's preorder bonuses and edition details below.

Horizon Forbidden West preorder bonuses

Preordering any edition of Horizon Forbidden West will net you the Nora Legacy Outfit and Nora Legacy Spear, which will unlock as you advance through the story.