Horizon Forbidden West Preorders Live Now For PS5, PS4
Horizon Forbidden West releases on February 18, 2022, and there are multiple editions up for preorder.
Horizon Forbidden West preorders are finally live for PS4 and PS5, and PlayStation is going all out with numerous editions and bonuses to secure. The highly anticipated sequel was originally slated to release this holiday season but will now arrive on February 18, 2022. Keep in mind that the various collector's editions will likely sell out quickly, so you'll want to get your order in early.
Horizon Forbidden West is releasing on both PS4 and PS5, with the PS5 version boasting better visuals, load times, and overall performance. But if you haven't upgraded to the PS5 yet, you should know that not all editions will come with both versions of the game. The Regalia, Collector's, and Digital Deluxe editions will feature dual entitlement, but the standard and Special editions are platform-specific. You can always play the PS4 version on PS5 via backwards compatibility, but you'll need one of the dual entitlement versions to take advantage of next-gen performance.
PS5 versions of Horizon Forbidden West start at $70, while the PS4 standard edition is available for $60. We've outlined all of Horizon Forbidden West's preorder bonuses and edition details below.
Horizon Forbidden West preorder bonuses
Preordering any edition of Horizon Forbidden West will net you the Nora Legacy Outfit and Nora Legacy Spear, which will unlock as you advance through the story.
Preorder Horizon Forbidden West standard edition
$60-$70
If you're just interested in the base game, you can preorder Horizon Forbidden West's standard edition for $70 on PS5 and $60 on PS4. Preorders are live now on the PlayStation Store and PS Direct (physical).
Preorder Horizon Forbidden West Special Edition
$70-$80
Horizon Forbidden West's Special edition is available to preorder for $70 on PS4 or $80 on PS5. This edition comes with a physical copy of the game, steelbook case, mini art book, and digital soundtrack.
Preorder Horizon Forbidden West Digital Deluxe Edition
$80
Horizon Forbidden West's $80 Digital Deluxe edition comes with both the PS5 and PS4 versions of the game. It also comes with a ton of extra goodies:
- Digital soundtrack
- Digital art book
- Digital comic book
- Two Carja Behemoth Elite items
- Two Nora Thunder Elite items
- Machine Strike piece
- In-game resources pack
- Photo Mode unlocks
Preorder Horizon Forbidden West Collector's Edition
$200
The $200 Horizon Forbidden West Collector's edition is available to preorder now at PS Direct. It comes with digital copies of the game for both PS5 and PS4 as well as a slew of extra bonuses, including Tremortusk and Aloy statues.
- Tremortusk and Aloy statues
- Steelbook case
- Mini art book
- Digital soundtrack
- Digital comic book
- Carja Behemoth Elite outfit
- Carja Behemoth Short Bow
- Nora Thunder Elite outfit
- Nora Thunder Sling
- Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike piece
- Resources pack
- Photo Mode unlocks
Preorder Horizon Forbidden West Regalia Edition
$260
Horizon Forbidden West's Regalia edition is the priciest of the bunch at a whopping $260. It comes with everything listed above in the Collector's edition as well as a Replica Focus, Focus stand, two art cards, Clawstrider Machine Strike piece, and Sunwing Machine Strike piece.
