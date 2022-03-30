Horizon Forbidden West Patch 1.09 Fixes Broken Questlines, Visual Issues

Guerrilla Games has released another new update for Horizon Forbidden West, with patch 1.09 introducing a fix for players experiencing an out of bounds quest bug, the inability to complete their Notebook, and more.

Once again publishing the patch notes to the game's subreddit, the developer first explained that it is currently looking into other issues reported by players, including tweaks to the game's content with the goal to reduce visual shimmering, and other quest and trophy bugs.

In terms of fixes, the developer has addressed a series of broken questlines that stopped players from proceeding or interacting with something in the quest area, including an issue where the player could respawn in an out of bounds area in the Cauldron "Kappa," as well as several problems regarding crashes, localization, and spelling.

The bug that prevented players from completing Aloy's Notebook to completion has also been resolved, along with some rebalancing of several combat mechanics and music issues. You can check out the full patch notes below.

In a separate Reddit post, Guerrilla further explained how the team is working on the image quality issues that some players are experiencing, saying that the problem is especially visible on certain displays in the jungle areas of the game.

The developer also shared the changes it has implemented throughout the number of patches it has released since the game launched in February, including the removal of over-sharpening in both Resolution and Performance modes, tuning the V-Sync frame pacing, and reducing the “Saturation Boost” that could occur during motion blur. Guerrilla also recommends that players set their TV to "game mode" if their TV supports it, and to turn off the "sharpening" filter.

Horizon Forbidden West update 1.09 patch notes

Main Quests

Fixed an issue in "The Dying Lands" where machines would stay stuck behind an energy shield.

Fixed an issue in "The Broken Sky" where the player could get stuck in invisible collision.

Fixed an issue in "The Broken Sky" where Dekka would be standing behind the throne and cannot be interacted with.

Side Quests

Fixed an issue in "The Second Verse" where Zo would not be in Plainsong after completing all Main Quests.

Fixed an issue in "Drowned Hopes" where the player could "pry open" rocks from the wrong side, breaking progression.

Fixed an issue in "The Deluge" where Aloy could become stuck in the ground under water after igniting firegleam.

Fixed an issue in "The Deluge" where Snapmaws could become stuck inside a wall, out of Aloy's reach.

Fixed an issue in "Thirst for the Hunt" where the quest did not update after killing the Thunderjaw.

Fixed an issue in "Lofty Ambitions" where Morlund could conveniently get stuck in a rock, leaving Aloy to take on the Stormbird on her own while he cheered her on from safety.

Fixed an issue in "In the Fog" where the memorial marker could not be found in Scrap Piles.

Fixed an issue where alternating between Side Quest "What was lost" and Errand Quest "First to Fly" would cause Kotallo to be unable to be interacted with.

Fixed an issue in Errand Quest "Supply Drop" where Littay would become stuck underneath the terrain.

Fixed an issue in Errand Quest "Shining Example" where the player could block progression by destroying the metal flower's vines before the "Destroy the Metal Flower's Vines" mission objective shows up.

Fixed an issue in Errand Quest "Sons of Prometheus Data" where the ambushers took the term ‘ghosted’ to a new level and are no longer present after dying.

World Activities

Fixed an issue in Cauldron "Kappa" where the player could respawn in an out of bounds area.

Fixed an issue in Rebel Camp "First Forge" where reloading a specific save game would spawn the player underneath the terrain.

Fixed an issue in Salvage Contract "Colleague and Key" where the player would get stuck in an "Examine the Disc Launcher" animation.

Fixed an issue in Relic Ruin "The Dry Yearn" where the railroad cart could get stuck behind a piece of rubble.

Fixed an issue in Relic Ruin "The Long Coast" where a pullable crate can get stuck in the water.

Fixed an issue where the Black Boxes could not be picked up.

Fixed an issue where the Black Boxes could not be handed in with Untalla.

UI/UX

Fixed issues when remapping specific button actions.

Graphics

Further improvements related to shimmering/sharpness.

Performance and Stability

Loading screen reductions.

Crash fixes.

Localization and spelling fixes.

Other