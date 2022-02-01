Horizon Forbidden West Official Strategy Guide Gets Huge Preorder Discount

Horizon Forbidden West doesn't launch until February 18, but Amazon is already offering an impressive preorder discount for its official strategy guide. The hardcover book won't release until well after Forbidden West (it's currently slated for a March 31 arrival), but anyone who plans to hunt for its Platinum Trophy should take a close look at the offer.

Horizon Forbidden West Official Strategy Guide $30 (was $50) With more than 600 pages, the Horizon Forbidden West Official Strategy Guide leaves no stone unturned. Over 200 of those pages are dedicated specifically to the machines you'll find roaming its futuristic world, while the other 400+ delve into the lore, combat system, quests, and detail every hidden collectible. Its price is currently discounted to just $30, down from its usual $50. See at Amazon

All of that info is wrapped up in a gorgeous hardcover package--with artwork of Aloy facing off against some of her new foes. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for Horizon Forbidden West's official strategy guide, so be sure to act on the deal while you can.

