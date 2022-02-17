Horizon Forbidden West Legendary Weapons Guide: The Best Weapons On Aloy's Adventure

In Horizon Forbidden West, you'll encounter dozens of weapons of varying rarities. The best of these will be legendary weapons, denoted by their orange backgrounds in your weapon inventory, as well as their impressive stats. These specially enhanced bows, tripcasters, and more won't come easily, often requiring you to finish some of the game's most challenging or involved quests and activities, but they're well worth it for high-end players who want to fit Aloy with only the best her world has to offer. Here's a growing list of all the legendary weapons in Horizon Forbidden West that we've found so far.

Horizon Forbidden West legendary weapons

It's likely this list will continue to grow as we discover and earn more legendary weapons in Guerrilla's huge sequel, but so far we've identified six that can be earned through open-world exploration and by completing some of the game's many activities.

Legendary weapons will give you your best chance of survival.

Gallery

Forgefall (sharpshot bow)

The Blast Forge (boltblaster)

Death-Seeker's Shadow (hunter bow)

Wings of the Ten (blastsling)

Ancestor's Return (shredder gauntlet)

The Skykiller (spike thrower)

Forgefall, Blast Forge, and Death-Seeker's Shadow are purchased with medals at The Maw of the Arena, southwest of Scalding Spear (in the middle of the map). You can earn medals by performing well in hunting grounds or combat arenas, then buying weapons such as these from the arena merchant.

The Wings of the Ten, meanwhile, is rewarded for locating all black box voice recorders across the world. There are 12 in total and you'll need to have first initiated this chain of collectibles by speaking to a woman quest-giver in Memorial Grove.

The Skykiller spike thrower is earned by completing the mission called The Way Home which you can pick up by speaking to the women on the boat at Legacy's Landfall, though you'll first need to complete the Gemini cauldron to unlock a particular mount you'll need for the mission. Lastly, the Ancestor's Return is earned for finding all nine ornaments in the open world, which are the rewards for doing all Relic Ruins. However, note that you also must complete the mission Nights of Lights in The Stillsands in order to fully complete this chain.

Should we come upon more legendary weapons in Aloy's big wide world, we'll share them here, as well as the means with which you can get them for yourself. Until then, learn more about Horizon Forbidden West with our tips for beginners, a look at the best early skills and Valor Surges, and a look at all of the game's mounts.