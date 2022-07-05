Horizon Forbidden West Is Only $35 Right Now

If you missed out on Horizon Forbidden West when it launched earlier this year, consider picking up a PS5 or PS4 version today for only $35. The deal at GameFly isn’t likely to last long--so be sure to swing by and cash in on the savings while you can. Deals on Horizon Forbidden West have been rare since launch, and we've never seen it discounted anywhere close to this price.

GameFly is offering the used version of Horizon Forbidden West for just $35 for either PlayStation platform. Preowned games purchased from GameFly come in the original case and include any inserts that were included with new copies. We've purchased numerous used games from GameFly and received near-mint discs each time. You don’t need to be a subscribing member to take advantage of the discount, although you will need to create a free account prior to checkout. Free shipping is included and select locations will receive the game within two days of their purchase.

Horizon Forbidden West is a fantastic game that was somewhat overshadowed by the February launch of Elden Ring--which you can grab for $40 at GameFly. Forbidden West continues Aloy’s journey to save the world, this time taking her westward to a sprawling region filled with new threats, tribes, quests, and a whole lot of new weapons. Our Horizon Forbidden West review gave it an 8/10, calling it a “delightful open-world experience.”

"Horizon Forbidden West does a lot more right than it does wrong,” wrote critic Phil Hornshaw. “It might be jam-packed with stuff to see, do, know, and remember, but when its many systems come together, it can be a beautiful, exciting, and delightful open-world experience. There's a huge amount to do and see in Horizon Forbidden West, and the great majority of it is worth doing and seeing thanks to strong writing, great visuals, and some marked improvements to the series' underlying ideas.”

