Horizon Forbidden West Has God Of War Easter Eggs

Horizon Forbidden West is the latest from Sony's internal studios, and as you might expect, it includes a few shoutouts to other PlayStation franchises. One such homage is a quest to find a series of God of War Easter eggs, with the ultimate reward of a Kratos-inspired look for Aloy.

Scattered around the world you can find a ton of collectibles, including three special totems. Those resemble Kratos, the dwarven forge brothers Brok and Sindri, and Atreus, respectively. Okay, it's technically four totems, but Brok and Sindri are a matched set found in the same location. Once you've found all three-ish totems you'll unlock a new face paint pattern called the Mark of War, which looks awfully familiar. You can consult our in-depth Horizon Forbidden West totems guide for details on where to find them.

Aloy looking very god-like with her Mark of War facepaint.

These are based on the new God of War series, which is based in Norse mythology. The new continuity comes sometime after the old series, though exactly when and how Kratos left for a snowier environment isn't clear. The sequel, God of War Ragnarok, is slated for release in 2022. Sony Santa Monica, the studio behind the new God of War, was among the developers who gave Guerrilla a congrats message on launch day for Horizon.

