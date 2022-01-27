Horizon Forbidden West Goes Gold, PS4 Footage Revealed

Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to Guerrilla Games' new IP that debuted on PS4, has officially gone gold ahead of its release next month.

The studio announced the milestone on Twitter, making it all but certain that the game will arrive on its planned February 18 release date. The game is another cross-generation exclusive from Sony, launching on both PS5 and PS4.

It's timely then that the first footage of the game running on a PS4 console was released today, too. A few seconds of Forbidden West footage, captured on a PS4 Pro, shows that the game does make some visual concessions to run on the drastically slower hardware, but that its art direction still does a lot for the overall presentation.

Sony didn't divulge specific performance metrics for resolution and frame rate, but you should like expect something close to the performance of Horizon Zero Dawn (30fps with a checkerboard 4K resolution).

Horizon Forbidden West is just one upcoming game that went gold this week, with From Software's Elden Ring also reaching the milestone earlier.