Horizon Forbidden West DLC Burning Shores Coming To PS5 In 2023, PS4 Players Out Of Luck

As part of The Game Awards, Sony announced that the single-player action-adventure game Horizon Forbidden West is getting an expansion that takes Aloy to Hollywood. The expansion is so ambitious that it's only coming to PS5, not PS4.

"Our creative vision for the Burning Shores is an ambitious expansion which will take Aloy to the ruins of Los Angeles. It's an overgrown and fractured city that can be fully explored via the water and flying on the back of a Sunwing," Guerrilla Games said. "A massive machine threat lurks in its shadows – a huge challenge that Aloy must overcome by using all of her skills and abilities. To achieve this grand vision technically and creatively, we’ve made the difficult decision to focus all our efforts on making an incredible experience exclusively for the PlayStation 5 console."

The Burning Shores expansion launches on April 19, 2023. A brief teaser trailer showed Aloy swooping into a post-apocalyptic version of Hollywood. The iconic Hollywood sign has seen better days.

In Burning Shores, Aloy will "pursue a sinister threat in the untamed wilds of Los Angeles, now a treacherous volcanic archipelago," according to Sony's description.

It goes on to say: "She will be traveling to a dangerous new region south of the Tenakth Clan Lands, featuring a compelling storyline following from where Horizon Forbidden West ended, new characters, adventures, and more..."