Horizon Forbidden West Cinematic Trailer Features A CGI Aloy

Ahead of the launch of Horizon Forbidden West, Sony has released a brand-new cinematic trailer featuring CGI Aloy.

Narrated by Aloy's voice actress, Ashly Burch, the one-minute trailer heavily teases the different biomes of the Forbidden West that will be featured in the upcoming action-adventure title from Guerrilla Games, while also showcasing a variety of old and new machines the player will encounter along the way.

Aloy talks about her past and the lessons she's learned since the events of the first game, Horizon Zero Dawn, as she maneuvers through different terrain, displaying her free-running and acrobatic abilities that have previously been shared before in gameplay trailers. She is also shown to be sort of taming a wild machine herself, a mechanic that will also be included in the game.

Horizon Forbidden West is set to launch on February 18 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and will pick up directly after the first game, finding Aloy on a new quest into the western regions of the post-apocalyptic United States in order to find the answers to a mysterious threat.

Earlier this week, Sony revealed even more information about the title, confirming that the game has an impressive collection of accessibility features. Some general accessibility settings include subtitles that can be tweaked to be more visible, a custom difficulty option, a preferred language option, as well as a new notebook feature that will act as an expansive encyclopedia containing useful information about characters, machines, and data points found in the world.

Elsewhere, it was made apparent that the PS5 version of Horizon Forbidden West is $10 cheaper when purchased on a browser as opposed to the console's built-in PlayStation store. The game costs $60 on PS4 and $70 on PS5, but purchasing the game on PS4 gets players a free upgrade to the PS5 version. However, when purchasing from the console, the PS5 only grants customers the ability to purchase PS5-specific standard or Digital Deluxe versions, while the browser has the additional option.

It's also been confirmed that the original Horizon Zero Dawn has now passed 20 million copies sold across PS4 and PC.