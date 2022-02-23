Horizon Forbidden West 1.05 Patch Notes Include Bug Fixes, Graphics Updates, And More

The first major patch for Sony's Horizon Forbidden West is out now on PS4 and PS5. It fixes a series of issues and crashes that fans have reported to the team since launch last week.

Image oversharpening in HDR mode has been fixed with this update, while another issue involving some settlements streaming into the game and then out has been addressed. Patch 1.05 also fixes a flickering issue with the HUD and it addresses bugs where Aloy, NPCs, and enemies could become stuck in the world geometry. The update also fixes an issue that could cause NPCs to gather in large groups in one place at night, as if they had insomnia, Guerrilla said in a humorously written post.

There are fixes for quests, too, including for an issue in The Eye of the Earth where Aloy could fall out of world if the cinematic was skipped. In the Cradle of Echoes quest, Varl could wander off, but that's now been fixed, while the Sea of Sands quest has been fixed to address issues with grapple points.

The patch doesn't fix every problem, however, as Guerrilla Games also published a list of known issues that includes graphical issues involving "shimmering, sharpening, and screen saturation" in some situations. Players have also reported a progression-blocker issue with the Reach for the Stars quest, while Aloy's outfit can appear as blurry in Photo Mode.

You can see the full 1.05 patch notes and known issues below. And for more, check out GameSpot's Horizon Forbidden West review and what other critics think.

KNOWN ISSUES

We are currently looking into several issues reported by the community:

The team is investigating with high priority, several graphical issues reported by players regarding shimmering, sharpening and screen saturation when moving the camera.

Some players are experiencing an issue with infinite loading screens when attempting to load into Melee Pits.

Some players are experiencing an issue where Aloy’s outfit appears blurry in Photo Mode.

Some players are experiencing an issue in main quest ‘Reach for the Stars’ where Aloy can’t interact with a machine carcass, blocking progression.

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Main Quests

Fixed an issue in main quest ‘Reach for the Stars’ where reloading a certain auto-save after completing the first quest could block progression.

Fixed an issue during interlude ‘The Eye of the Earth’ where Aloy could fall out of the world after skipping a cinematic.

Fixed an issue in main quest ‘Cradle of Echoes’ where Varl would wander off on a reload from save.

Fixed an issue in main quest ‘The Sea of Sands’ affecting several grapple points.

Side Quests and Errands

Fixed an issue in side quest ‘Blood Choke’ where Atekka would appear to fall out of the sky.

Fixed a progression issue in side quest ‘In The Fog’ related to fast travel during the quest.

Fixed an issue in errand quest ‘Night of Lights’ where a pullable box could get stuck and block the quest progression.

World activities

Fixed an issue where Relic Ruin: The Daunt could not be started in certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue in salvage contract The Greenswell: Plowhorn and the Plants where an optional objective could not be completed if the required item was sent to the player stash.

A rogue Tallneck near The Stand of the Sentinels that would sometimes change the direction of its route has been disciplined.

Gameplay fixes

The Second Chance skill should now work correctly.

Fixed an issue where the camera had an unintended position when using certain weapon techniques.

General fixes

Image oversharpening in HDR mode has been corrected.

Fixed an issue where some settlements would stream in, then stream out in certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where the HUD would flicker when the player performs a loot action.

Fixed an issue where rapidly opening and closing the map could cause graphical anomalies.

Fixed an issue where Aloy's animation would sometimes jitter rapidly when climbing after picking up a plant has been fixed.

Fixed a global issue where the direction of Aloy's gaze, or that of certain NPCs, was incorrect.

Fixed several instances where Aloy, NPCs or enemies could get stuck in geometry.

Fixed an issue where roads and icons on the map would sometimes appear with a delay.

Fixed several streaming issues and unintended loading screens.

NPCs that seemed to suffer from insomnia and would gather in large groups at night in settlements should act more naturally now.

Petra will no longer teleport into her seat inside the Chainscrape brewery if followed immediately after the initial conversation with her.

Crash fixes

Fixed several crashes.

Other