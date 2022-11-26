Hori's Shoulder-Mounted Gaming Speakers Are On Sale For Black Friday

HORI’s unique 3D Surround Gaming Neckset for PlayStation 4 and 5 is almost 50% off for Black Friday. You can grab it right now for just $62 (down from $120) at Amazon.

There’s also an Xbox model that works with Xbox One and Series X, though it’s only discounted to $80 (normally $120). Aside from the prices and platform compatibility, the only other difference between the devices is the PlayStation model is white and Xbox model is black. Both are also Windows-compatible.

Despite looking like something a Cyberpunk 2077 character would wear, this neck-mounted speaker is a very real device that splits the difference between a wired gaming headset and an external surround sound speaker setup.

Similar to gaming headsets, Hori’s Neckset plugs into your PlayStation or Xbox controller’s headphone jack (or any other compatible device) via the included 3.5mm cable, and it works as an all-in-one personal surround sound solution. It even includes a built-in microphone for voice chat and integrated volume controls.

However, instead of pumping audio directly into your ears and isolating you from your surroundings, the neck-mounted speakers fire upward for a more open audio experience akin to listening through speakers or a soundbar, and it frees you of the extra weight on your ears and head that can come from using a headset. It's a novel audio device, and this Black Friday deal is the perfect opportunity to try it for yourself.

Hori’s Neckset is just one of the many gaming peripherals on sale during Black Friday today. Be sure to check our Black Friday 2022 deals hub for discounts on headsets, controllers, and other accessories while they’re still available.