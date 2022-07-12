Hori's Pokemon Split Pad Pro For Switch Is Down To $40 In Amazon Prime Day Deal

Amazon Prime Day 2022 kicks off properly today, July 12, and the retailer has a nice discount available for the Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro from accessories company Hori.

For anyone catching up, Hori's Split Pad Pro controllers offer more substance than Joy-Cons for on-the-go gaming, and they feel close to a Pro controller, we said in our Split Pad Pro review from 2019. The officially licensed pair of controllers snap into where the Joy-Cons would normally go, helping players have more precise control.

HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro $40 (was $60) The Pokemon Legends: Arceus version of the Split Pad Pro is on sale now. This is a slick-looking design themed around the Pokemon series and specifically Arceus. The peripheral normally sells for $60, but Amazon has it discounted to $40 as part of Prime Day. See at Amazon

In GameSpot's Split Pad Pro review, Michael Higham said, "It makes gaming in handheld much more comfortable across the board, and it truly delivers much better control over first- and third-person shooters, or any game that requires precise analog inputs."

You can also check out GameSpot's Amazon Prime Day Deals hub for more gaming deals at Amazon and other stores, like Hyrule Warriors for $30, The Quarry for $40, and a 1TB PS5 SSD for $110. Apple users may also be interested in this nice deal on an Apple TV 4K, while Amazon has a TCL 65-inch 4K TV for $800 off its list price.