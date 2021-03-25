Hori's New Monster Hunter Joy-Con Controller Looks Freakin' Awesome

One of the best Nintendo Switch controllers is undoubtedly the Hori Split Pad Pro, and it just got an awesome new design. In celebration of Monster Hunter Rise's release, Hori is releasing a themed version of its Joy-Con alternative. The Monster Hunter Split Pad Pro is $60 and releases April 26, a month after the game. It features a gorgeous design featuring the new Magnamalo monster done in a Japanese ink painting style.

Monster Hunter Rise Hori Split Pad Pro $60 Acting as a Joy-Con alternative, the Split Pad Pro slides directly into the rails of the Nintendo Switch and provides players with two full-sized analog sticks, a more traditional D-pad, and two programmable back buttons. The face and shoulder buttons are all bigger, making it feel much more like a proper console controller than the Switch's Joy-Cons. The official Monster Hunter Pro controller is sold out everywhere, so this is a nice alternative to that--though they can't be used wirelessly. See at Amazon

Another cool feature of the Hori Split Pad Pro is the ability to turn Turbo on, which makes it so each button press triggers multiple inputs and holding them triggers rapid fire. And while the Hori Split Pad Pro's size is quite large, you are still able to slide the Nintendo Switch into its dock while using them.

Because of the Split Pad Pro's bigger controls, it's bound to work well with Monster Hunter Rise. The upcoming action game received a 9/10 in GameSpot's Monster Hunter Rise review-in-progress. Critic Richard Wakeling wrote, "The moment-to-moment combat is as impeccable as it's ever been and puts Rise on a pedestal as one of the feathers in the Nintendo Switch's cap."