Hoopa Teleports Its Way Into Pokemon Unite Roster, New Limited-Time Full-Fury Battle Mode Revealed

As Pokemon Day approaches on February 27, The Pokemon Company continues to celebrate the occasion with announcements across all of its games. Pokemon Unite is the latest to be featured, as a pair of trailers have announced the latest roster addition Hoopa as well as a new limited-time mode: Full-Fury Battle.

This new mode focuses on speed, shortening attack cooldown times to blink-and-you'll-miss-it intervals while also making respawn and dunk times much faster. Full-Fury Battle and its high-scoring, high-action changes to the Pokemon Unite format will be available beginning February 27.

The newest member of the playable roster is Hoopa--the Mythical Pokemon from Generation VI's Kalos region--who is designated as a ranged Supporter class Pokemon and whose Unite License is now available for purchase in the in-game United Battle Committee shop.

Hoopa's main ability is teleportation, having the ability to transport itself and any of its allies either back to base or from one lane to the other in an instant. Hoopa's Unite move sees it transform into its Unbound state, making it faster and more powerful. Hoopa can also create a bond between it and an ally Pokemon, buffing the ally in the process, while also warping Berries from the opponent's side of the map to its location for a quick heal.

Hoopa is the latest Pokemon to join the Pokemon Unite roster, following the previous two entrants Aegislash and Trevenant. Full-Fury Battle, meanwhile, is the first limited-time mode to come to Pokemon Unite since the holiday-themed Snowball Battle back in December.