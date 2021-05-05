Hood: Outlaws & Legends PC And Console Launch Times Revealed

Hood: Outlaws & Legends, a PvPvE heist game from developer Sumo Newcastle, is out this week. If you're looking to try out a game loosely based on the legend of Robin Hood, you'll be able to do so first on PC and a few hours later on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's official Twitter account has revealed that players can try their hand at robbing from the rich and giving some of their loot to the poor--or all of it if you're feeling very charitable--from these times:

Hood: Outlaws & Legends Release Times

PC - May 6, 3 PM PDT / 6 PM EDT

- May 6, 3 PM PDT / 6 PM EDT PlayStation and Xbox consoles - May 7, 12:01 AM PDT / 12:01 AM EDT

Fellow Outlaws, we have information to share about the release time! 🏹

➡️ For PC: 00:01 Paris time globally.

➡️ For consoles: 00:01 local time.

Happy heisting! pic.twitter.com/K9g3tImdoX — Hood: Outlaws & Legends (@Hood_OL) May 4, 2021

When it launches, Hood: Outlaws & Legends will pit two teams of thieves against each other in a race to claim the heavily-guarded treasure. Four playable characters will make up each team, loosely inspired by Robin Hood, Maid Marian, Little John, and Friar Tuck: the Ranger, the Hunter, the Brawler, and the Mystic.

The game also has a few interesting ideas for its PS5 release, as the developers have used the adaptive triggers on the DualSense controller to accurately recreate the feeling of drawing an arrow with a bow or feeling when a character is fatigued when they engage in melee combat by making it harder to swing their weapon.

For a quick preview on what to expect from the game, there's a deep dive preview video of Hood: Outlaws & Legends that not only reveals more of its multiplayer heist action, it's also narrated by Hitman and Returnal voice actress Jane Perry.