Hood: Outlaws & Legends Final Class, The Mystic, Revealed

The latest trailer for the PvP heist game Hood: Outlaws & Legends details the fourth and final character class, the Mystic. The class seems tuned to support, though it's not without its share of combat abilities as well.

The Mystic is an ex-inquisitor who uses a flail as his primary weapon. He can regenerate his stamina faster than other characters, so he can win battles of attrition. He also has a poison ability that saps opponents' stamina. His Ultimate ability is Instinct, which allows him to see through walls for a short time and heal himself and nearby allies. Altogether, the trailer explains, he's well-suited for healing and crowd control.

Within that context, though, the Mystic can be customized to suit your needs with different loadouts. Your perks could make your grenades heal allies instead of poison enemies, convert damage to health to withstand a battle even longer, or increase everyone's movement speed if you sprint alongside them.

This follows similar character trailers surrounding the other three classes: Ranger, Hunter, and Brawler.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends is a reimagining of the classic Robin Hood story. Teams take part in PvPvE challenges to steal precious treasure and do battle with each other to make off with the goods. It's coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on May 10. Players who preorder will get early access on May 7.