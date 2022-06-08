Honor Of Kings Is Finally Receiving A Global Release

Developer Level Infinite has announced that Honor of Kings, one of the highest-grossing mobile games of all time, will be getting a global release soon.

In a new tweet, the developer shared the news, saying, "We will be rolling out Honor of Kings by TiMi Studio Group to you global gamers by the end of this year!" Level Infinite also confirmed that players can expect rounds of closed beta tests to be announced starting next month.

pic.twitter.com/T8ZN1ZLM8Y — Level Infinite (@LevelInfinite) June 7, 2022

Honor of Kings is a 5v5 multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game from TiMi Studio Group and published by Tencent Games for the iOS and Android mobile platforms. The game was released exclusively in China in 2015 and by 2017, it had over 80 million daily active players and 200 million monthly active players.

The game reportedly became the highest-grossing mobile game in the world reaching more than $13.4 billion since its initial release, as well as the most downloaded app globally. By November 2020, the game had over 100 million daily active players, and in the month of February 2021, Honor of Kings was the second highest-earning mobile game worldwide with $218.5 million in gross revenue. The majority of its revenue comes from China with 95.6 percent, while the remaining 1.6 percent comes from Thailand.

Tencent also went on to release Arena of Valor, a Westernized version of Honor of Kings, in 2017. But the original game will soon be available worldwide.