Honkai: Star Rail - Where To Find All Trailblazer Eidolons

Honkai: Star Rail's Trailblazer isn't just a throwaway character. Like the Traveler in Genshin Impact, the Trailblazer can counter multiple weaknesses because of their ability to control more than one element. Each element also empowers them to play completely different roles depending on the team. Unfortunately, the Trailblazer also has a unique way of unlocking Eidolons compared to other characters.

Eidolons are copies of characters that unlock additional abilities for each one you get. You get Eidolons for most Star Rail characters from pulling on banners. For example, if you already have Dan Heng but happen to pull him again from a banner, then that copy will give you an item that unlocks his first Eidolon (E1). You can unlock up to six Eidolons per character before Star Rail converts the additional characters into other currency to spend in its in-game shop.

The Trailblazer is different. You can’t pull the Trailblazer from banners, so their Eidolons come from various sources like stores. It’s even more complicated because the Trailblazer has more than one Path (the game's equivalent of combat roles). The Trailblazer has twelve Eidolons right now (six for each available Path), but that number will grow in the coming updates.

That being said, it’s more difficult to find these Eidolons that pulling on a banner. Here’s where to find all of the Trailblazer’s current Eidolons.

Shadows of Destruction

Shadows of Destruction unlock Eidolons for the Physical Trailblazer, a Destruction character that wields the Physical element. This is the first version of the Trailblazer that you encounter in the game's prologue. Destruction characters are known for all-rounder abilities that range from self-healing to flexibility between single and multi-target attacks.

You can preview Trailblaze Level rewards from the Parlor Car in the Astral Express.

Here's where to find all of the Shadows of Destruction:

Herta Space Station Prologue

Jarilo VI - Main Story Reward

Trailblaze Level 19 Reward

Trailblaze Level 30 Reward

Internal Purchase Officer on Space Station

Underground Shop on Jarilo VI

You get most of the Shadows of Destruction from completing the story and raising your Trailblaze Level. The first two on this list come from completing two story quests. Another two come from reaching a certain Trailblaze Level, which you need to do anyway to move on in the story. Lastly, the final two come from two shops marked on the first two "planets" in Honkai: Star Rail.

You can read Eidolon abilities for any character under the Relics section in their profile.

These are all the Physical Trailblazer Eidolon abilities:

E1: A Falling Star - When enemies are defeated due to the Trailblazer's Ultimate, the Trailblazer regenerates 10 extra Energy. This effect can only be triggered once per attack.

- When enemies are defeated due to the Trailblazer's Ultimate, the Trailblazer regenerates 10 extra Energy. This effect can only be triggered once per attack. E2: An Unwilling Host – Attacking enemies with Physical Weakness restores the Trailblazer's HP equal to 5 percent of the Trailblazer's ATK.

– Attacking enemies with Physical Weakness restores the Trailblazer's HP equal to 5 percent of the Trailblazer's ATK. E3: A Leading Whisper - Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15 and Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

- Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15 and Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. E4: A Destructing Glance -When attacking an enemy with Weakness Break, CRIT Rate is increased by 25 percent.

-When attacking an enemy with Weakness Break, CRIT Rate is increased by 25 percent. E5: A Surviving Hope - Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15 and basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

- Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15 and basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10. E6: A Trailblazing Will - The Trailblazer's Talent is also triggered when they defeat an enemy.

Shadows of Preservation

Shadows of Preservation are for the Fire Trailblazer, another version of the protagonist that you get after reaching a certain point in the Honkai: Star Rail story. This Trailblazer plays more of a defensive role than their Physical counterpart. Their abilities include reducing damage, shielding allies, and taunting enemies.

You'll need to thoroughly explore the Xianzhou Luofu to get four Shadows of Preservation.

Here's where to find all of the Shadows of Preservation:

Xianzhou Luofu - Main Story Reward

4x Jeweler's Pagoda on Xianzhou Luofu

At this time of writing, only five out of six Shadows of Preservation are available right now. One is reward for completing the Xianzhou Luofu story arc up to the "Humming Antlers, Entwined Horns" Mission. You can buy the rest from the Jeweler's Pagoda, a shop located in the Central Starskiff Haven of the Luofu.

Strales, the currency onboard the Xianzhou Luofu, come from exploring the planet-like ship and completing missions in the region. You need at least 1000 Strales to get all four Eidolons from the Jeweler's Pagoda.

These are all the Fire Trailblazer Eidolon abilities:

E1: Earth-Shaking Resonance - When the Trailblazer uses their Basic ATK, deal additional Fire DMG equal to 25 percent of the Trailblazer’s DEF. When the Trailblazer uses their enhanced Basic ATK, they deal additional Fire DMG equal to 50 percent of the Trailblazer’s DEF.

- When the Trailblazer uses their Basic ATK, deal additional Fire DMG equal to 25 percent of the Trailblazer’s DEF. When the Trailblazer uses their enhanced Basic ATK, they deal additional Fire DMG equal to 50 percent of the Trailblazer’s DEF. E2: Time-Defying Tenacity - The Shield applied to all allies from the Trailblazer’s Talent will block additional DMG equal to 2 percent of the Trailblazer’s DEF plus 27.

- The Shield applied to all allies from the Trailblazer’s Talent will block additional DMG equal to 2 percent of the Trailblazer’s DEF plus 27. E3: Trail-Blazing Blueprint - Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15 and Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

- Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15 and Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. E4: Nation-Building Oath - Immediately gains 4 stack(s) of Magma Will at the beginning of the battle.

- Immediately gains 4 stack(s) of Magma Will at the beginning of the battle. E5: Spirit-Warming Flame - Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15 and basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

- Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15 and basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10. E6: City-Forging Bulwarks - After using an enhanced Basic ATK or Ultimate, the Trailblazer’s DEF increases by 10 percent. Stacks up to 3 times.

The Xianzhou Luofu story arc hasn’t finished yet, so the last Shadow of Preservation could be a reward for completing quests related to it in future updates.