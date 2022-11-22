Honda Wants To Stick A PS5 Console In Its Electric Cars By 2025

One of the biggest problems with modern Honda vehicles is that you can't have a quick Returnal run inside of them, due to the lack of PS5 consoles slotted directly into those automobiles. That problem could be fixed in a few years, as president and COO of Sony Honda Mobility Izumi Kawanishi recently spoke about installing PS5s into future electric cars as part of the company's joint venture with Sony.

"Sony has content, services, and entertainment technologies that move people. We are adapting these assets to mobility, and this is our strength against Tesla," Kawanishi said to the Financial Times (via IGN), describing a vision to offer more entertainment options in future Honda vehicles.

You might want to get some hood ornament insurance though.

Sony Honda Mobility CEO Yasuhide Mizuno added that future hardware "will cater to the entertainment and network we would like to offer," essentially allowing Honda to compete with rival electric car manufacturers such as Tesla. According to the Financial Times, these models are expected to launch in 2025, with advancements in "autonomous driving" also being on the cards. Kawanishi did explain that the technology "will have to evolve considerably" before it could be placed into cars, as fully autonomous driving still has a long way to go before it's considered safe enough.

Recent advancements in electric cars have seen some big leaps in the entertainment options that these vehicles can offer. The original Sonic the Hedgehog game was added to Tesla cars recently, and thanks to the AMD technology powering the hardware, higher-specced models of the car are even capable of playing Cyberpunk 2077.

This new entertainment feature did result in an investigation being launched, as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began digging into how "Passenger Play" could potentially distract a driver and increase the risk of a crash.