Homeworld: Cataclysm Returns As Homeworld: Emergence On GOG

Homeworld: Cataclysm is on its way back into your heart. Re-released exclusively through Good Old Games (GOG.com) as Homeworld: Emergence, this space simulator, aside from its name, is exactly how you remember it.

Homeworld: Cataclysm was initially developed in 2000 as an expansion to the original game, Homeworld, but launched as a stand-alone title. It was originally developed by Barking Dog Studios and published by Sierra Studios; it was renamed for relaunch on GOG because Blizzard Entertainment has a trademark on the name "cataclysm."

Emergence takes place 15 years after the events of the first game; after returning to their home, the Hiigarian sect releases an alien terror, and you have to stop them. It's still the same engine and playstyle as the original Homeworld game, but it updates many of the controls and features of the first game, like adding fast-forwarding features, moving parts, and transforming ships.

To celebrate, GOG.com is currently having a sale on all the Homeworld installments until June 29. You can grab Homeworld Remastered Collection for $12, Homeworld: Emergence for $9, and Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak for $17.

