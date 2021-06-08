Fortnite Season 7 Apple iOS15 Reveal Battlefield 6 Reveal New Animal Crossing Seasonal Items E3: Dragon Age 4 Best Buy Razer Sale

Homeworld 3's Fig Investment Scheme Has Been Cancelled

With Gearbox having been acquired by Embracer Group, the Homeworld 3 fan investment scheme has been called off.

By on

Comments

Fig users who backed Homeworld 3 during its initial crowdfunding campaign will no longer be able to invest in the game's potential success or shares, according to a new email that was shared between backers. The email explained that "everything is on track with Homeworld 3's development" but due to "recent changes at Gearbox", reservations for investment in the game would no longer be collected or offered.

"We know that this will come as a disappointment to some of you that were waiting to invest in the success of this incredible game," the email reads.

Click To Unmute
  1. Fortnite Season 7 Chapter 2 Battle Pass Trailer
  2. Fortnite Season 7 Chapter 2 Story Trailer
  3. MORE Battlefield's Busted Guns Of All Time
  4. Rainbow Six Extraction - Official Title Reveal Trailer
  5. Dying Light: Hellraid – "The Prisoner" Cinematic Trailer
  6. Guilty Gear Strive - Official Opening Movie Cinematic Trailer
  7. Guilty Gear Strive - Official Cinematic Launch Trailer
  8. 12 Things You Didn't Know About Sonic The Hedgehog
  9. Run Die Run Again - Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  10. Fire Tonight - Official Gameplay Trailer
  11. Vertigo - Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  12. Ynglet - Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - The Transmission Trailer

Unlike other games such as Double Fine's Psychonauts 2 and InXile Entertainment's Wasteland 3 that used Fig for crowdfunding and then paid out benefits to users after those studios were acquired by Microsoft, backers were never charged upfront for the chance to purchase shares in Homeworld 3. The intellectual property rights to the Homeworld series were purchased from THQ in 2013 by Gearbox, with that company being acquired by Embracer Group in a $1.3 billion deal.

"Those opportunities paid handsomely to investors," Fig CEO Justin Bailey said to GamesIndustry.biz. "The difference between those and Homeworld 3/Gearbox is that those reservations were collected in advance of the acquisition. We went through the reservations process and then opened up and concluded the investment process. In the case of Homeworld 3 and Gearbox, the acquisition took place after the reservation process but before the investment process."

As for what the Gearbox acquisition means to the people who backed the Homeworld 3 campaign when it began in 2019, Bailey explained that "backers will receive their goods" as people had already invested in the creation of the game in exchange for the final product.

Gearbox originally wanted a single dollar for the game that was already "on a solid foundation, funding-wise" and at the time of writing, the current campaign has crossed the $1.5 million mark thanks to 8,414 backers.

Meanwhile, Gearbox Software has announced its plans for E3 2021 which includes a 30-minute broadcast that could show off the studio's rumored Tiny Tina spin-off game, Wonderlands.

Watch live streams, videos, and more from GameSpot’s summer event. Check it out

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Homeworld 3
PC
Play For All
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)