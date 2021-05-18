Hollow Knight: Silksong Won't Be At E3, Developer Says

A recent Discord message from Team Cherry's Matthew Griffin would seem to confirm that the highly-anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong will not be at E3 this year. A screencap of the message was posted on the game's subreddit, where it quickly garnered thousands of upvotes.

"Hey guys! I just wanted to pop in and let you know that Team Cherry does not have any announcements/blogs scheduled for E3 this year," the announcement reads.

Matthew Griffin handles marketing and publishing for Team Cherry. We found the original message in the game's Discord, and it appears to be legitimate. However, we have still reached out to Team Cherry to confirm that Silksong will not be at E3, and we will update this piece if and when we hear back from them.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is the follow-up to the original Hollow Knight, one of the most celebrated independent games of the 2010s. Silksong was originally announced in 2019 and stars Hornet, a non-playable character from Hollow Knight. Generally considered one of the best metroidvanias of recent years, Hollow Knight received its first update since 2018 earlier this year, which squashed a number of bugs in the game's Unity version.

In GameSpot's Hollow Knight review, critic Alessandro Barbosa praised the game's sense of place and exposition, though he also criticized its punitive map system.

"Hollow Knight feels exceptional because so many of its smaller, expertly designed parts fit so well together over an extraordinarily long adventure that could easily have fallen prey to poor pacing. But its expansive enemy roster and routinely surprising areas and platforming challenges ensure that your journey through this fallen bug kingdom is one you're unlikely to forget. Hollow Knight offers a surprisingly large and harrowing adventure, and it's a treat that every bit of it is just as divine as that last."