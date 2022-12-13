Hogwarts Legacy's PS4, Xbox One, And Switch Versions Get 2023 Release Dates

The upcoming Harry Potter video game, Hogwarts Legacy, won't come to PS4, Xbox One, and Switch at the same time as the other editions. The game's PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC editions are on track to launch on February 10, 2023, but the PS4 and Xbox One versions are coming April 4, 2023.

The Switch version, meanwhile, is slated to debut on July 25, 2023. "The team is looking forward to bringing you the game and we want to deliver the best possible game experience across all platforms," the developer said on Twitter.

Hogwarts Legacy will be playable starting February 7, actually, for people who buy the more expensive version of the game on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC.

Those versions of the game have now "gone gold," developer WB Games Avalanche announced alongside the news of the delay for the PS4, Xbox One, and Switch versions.

The studio said, "We want to deliver the best possible experience to the entire community, no matter which platform they choose." This suggests the PS4, Xbox One, and Switch versions needed more time to get polished and ready for release.

Some updates on PS4, Xbox One, & Switch release dates for Hogwarts Legacy. We want to deliver the best possible experience to the entire community, no matter which platform they choose. That said, we're excited to announce the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions have gone gold! https://t.co/pForKRZl9p — WB Games Avalanche (@AvalancheWB) December 13, 2022

Fans have been waiting a long time for Hogwarts Legacy, as the game was originally scheduled to launch in 2021 before it was delayed to 2022 and then again to 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy has been overshadowed at times by remarks from Harry Potter creator JK Rowling. The author has been criticized for comments about trans people in recent years. Rowling's team worked with Warner Bros. on "all aspects of Hogwarts Legacy" to ensure it is a "true part of the Wizarding World experience..." The story in Hogwarts Legacy, however, was not written by Rowling.

If you'd like to know more, read about why Rowling's statements have been hurtful to the trans community.