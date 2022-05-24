Hogwarts Legacy PS5 Features Outlined, Including DualSense Support, Load Times, And Graphics Modes

Developer WB Games Avalanche has released new information about the Hogwarts Legacy's PlayStation 5 features, including DualSense support and more.

Community manager Chandler Wood said on the PS Blog that the PS5's DualSense controller will be, in effect, an "extension of your wand" in Hogwarts Legacy. The controller's adaptive triggers, meanwhile, will provide resistance specific to individual spells. Basic casts will have lower resistance and more powerful charms will feel heavier thanks to the adaptive triggers.

For defensive tactics, players will "feel the sizzling magic" when they deflect spells using Protego, the studio explained.

In addition to spellcasting, the DualSense controller lets players "feel" all manner of environmental and item-based effects. "The DualSense controller lets you feel a variety of events throughout the world, whether it's crushing ingredients with a mortar and pestle in Potions class, feeling the screech of a Mandrake seedling, or flying through the skies on a broom or a hippogriff," Wood said.

Additionally, the DualSense controller's lights will pulse with the colors of your Hogwarts house. This will be blue and bronze for Ravenclaw; scarlet and gold for Gryffindor; green and silver for Slytherin; and yellow and black for Hufflepuff.

Gallery

Avalanche also confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy will have Fidelity and Performance modes that allow players to choose if they want to prioritize a higher frame rate or visual fidelity. However, specific frame rate and resolution targets were not divulged. Additionally, Hogwarts Legacy will use the PS5's Tempest 3D audio technology and some sounds will output from the DualSense controller speaker, like the flap of a Hippogriff's wings, for example.

As for load times, Avalanche said the PS5's SSD will help Hogwarts Legacy have "quick loading times" through standard travel and fast travel via the Floo Network.

Though the game is set in the popular Wizarding World universe, it has been overshadowed at times by remarks from Harry Potter creator JK Rowling. The author has been criticized for her transphobic comments over the last several years. Rowling's team worked with Warner Bros. on "all aspects of Hogwarts Legacy" to ensure it is a "true part of the Wizarding World experience..." The story in Hogwarts Legacy, however, was not written by Rowling.

If you'd like to know more, read about why Rowling's statements have been hurtful to the trans community. Hogwarts Legacy launches this holiday for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC.