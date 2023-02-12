How To Catch A Phoenix In Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy allows you to capture and tame several magical creatures, eventually releasing them into your Vivarium. It's an animal sanctuary that's part of the Room of Requirement. Still, there's one creature of legend that's fairly elusive, though you do have a chance to acquire it. Here's our Hogwarts Legacy guide to help you tame your own Phoenix pet.

Phoenix Rising quest

To catch a Phoenix pet in Hogwarts Legacy, you'll need to complete the Phoenix Rising quest. However, it won't be available until much later in the campaign. Here are some requirements:

Finish the Niamh Fitzgerald's Trial main quest.

Complete all of Deek the house elf's sidequests, such as Plight of the House Elf and Foal of the Dead (which unlocks the Beast breeding mechanic).

Shortly thereafter, you're told that Deek needs your help once more. With the Phoenix Rising quest tracked, you'll want to head to the southern portion of the world map in a region called Poidsear Coast.

Phoenix Mountain Cave is east of Poidsear Castle.

To be clear, you'll visit this section of the game world as part of the campaign, too. However, you could also make your way to the bandit camp in Coastal Cavern. There, you should see a tunnel that lets you pass through the mountain range.

In any case, the Phoenix Rising quest is fairly straightforward. You'll enter a small dungeon called Phoenix Mountain Cave, where you'll battle several spiders and poacher enemies.

You'll fight several poachers here, one of whom drops a key that lets you open a nearby gate.

Eventually, the Phoenix will appear in front of you before flying away. You'll have to continue going through the cavern until you reach it. When you spot it again, your character will remark that the creature seems like it wants to go with you, so just cast the Nab-sack spell and it will happily enter the container. There's no need to do the button prompts.

When you're done, return to Deek in the Room of Requirement. You'll have your own Hogwarts Legacy Phoenix pet, and it will head straight to the Mountain Vivarium, the fourth and final biome upgrade.

The Phoenix wants to come with you, so you won't even need to mash buttons just to have it go inside the Nab-sack.