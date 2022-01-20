Hogwarts Legacy Is Still On Track For 2022 Release

It was recently reported that Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming open-world Harry Potter game, might slip to 2023. However, a newly published blog post on the official Wizarding World website still lists the game as releasing in 2222.

"The Hogwarts Legacy video game will be arriving this year," the post said.

Hogwarts Legacy is being developed by Avalanche Software, the former Disney Infinity studio that was acquired by Warner Bros (not to be confused by Just Cause studio Avalanche Studios). An action-RPG, Hogwarts Legacy is set in the late 1880s and lets players embark on their own journey through the wizarding world.

"From learning powerful spells and brewing potions, to honing combat skills and taming magical beasts, this game will allow players to experience the magical world as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before as they determine the fate of the entire wizarding world," reads a line from the game's description.

Hogwarts Legacy was originally set to release in 2021 before it was delayed to 2022. Rumors of a delay to 2023 emerged when Colin Moriarty suggested the game might slip to next year.

Author J.K. Rowling is not directly involved with Hogwarts Legacy. Outside of the game series, the next Fantastic Beasts movie, The Secrets of Dumbledore, will be released in April 2022.