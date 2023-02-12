Hogwarts Legacy - How To Get A Graphorn Mount And Pet

There are many Fantastic Beasts that you can encounter in Hogwarts Legacy. Most of the time, they'll simply run away and when you attempt to catch them. One creature, however, is far deadlier. Here's our Hogwarts Legacy Graphorn guide to help you get this animal as a mount, as well as capture additional ones if need be.

The Graphorn mount in San Bakar's Trial

To be clear, the Graphorn is currently the only ground mount in Hogwarts Legacy. It won't become available until you complete San Bakar's Trial, which is one of the last few quests in the game. As such, you'll just need to progress further in the campaign until it becomes available.

Once you do start it, you'll go to Cragcroft Shore, which is in the southern half of the world map. Use Incendio or Confringo on the vines to reveal a Graphorn carving. From there, you're tasked with capturing a Graphorn. Its den is located in Clagmar Coast, at the southeastern tip of the map. You can use your broom or flying mount to reach the location faster.

Most late-game quests take place in the southern half of the map. This particular creatures lair is found in the southeast.

The Hogwarts Legacy Graphorn is unlike most other Fantastic Beasts that you've seen before since it's a boss encounter. Its has very basic attacks: it'll simply charge and ram you. But, it's also got a tough hide that's able to withstand a lot of damage. Apart from your Ancient Magic and Ancient Magic Throw, only your red spells (i.e., Expelliarmus, Incendio, Confringo, and Bombarda) will be able to deplete its health.

Focus on the fight and dodge-roll when necessary. Once you've taken it out, a short cutscene will play and you're presented with a choice:

Kneel - Show the creature that you're not a threat.

Attack - Subjugate the creature with your might.

Only Ancient Magic, Ancient Magic Throw, and red spells deal damage to the creature.

Either way, your character will ride the Graphorn. You'll be able to use its special charge ability. You can activate this by holding down the attack button. It will bulldoze enemies, as well as ram through barricades. However, its stamina will also get depleted quickly.

In any case, follow the waypoints on your minimap and travel along the road until you make it back to the trial grounds. Talk to the Keepers to conclude the San Bakar's Trial quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

This is the only ground mount in the game, but it lets you bulldoze your foes.

Can you capture and tame a Graphorn while exploring?

Yes, it's possible to capture and tame a Graphorn in Hogwarts Legacy even if you're free-roaming. However, you still need to complete San Bakar's Trial.

Once you've done that, return to the Graphorn den in the southeast corner of the map. You still need to fight the creature that's waiting for you here and the same mechanics apply (i.e., only red spells and Ancient Magic will deal damage).

After defeating the Graphorn, you can cast the Nab-sack to bring the animal back to your Vivarium. This way, you can have multiple Graphorns in your sanctuary. Don't forget to pet and feed them so you can acquire the Graphorn Horn material.

You can have additional Graphorns in your Vivarium.