Hogwarts Legacy: Get Free Cosmetics By Linking Your WB Games Account To Harry Potter Fan Club

With Hogwarts Legacy finally here, now would be a good time to link your Harry Potter Fan Club account to your WB Games Account. By linking both of your accounts, players will unlock exclusive in-game items they can't get any other way. Don't worry it's free to make both of these accounts, and here's everything you need to know.

How to link both accounts and unlock free Hogwarts Legacy cosmetics

Players must first have a Harry Potter Fan Club and WB Games Account to link both accounts. Once both accounts are made, you'll have to take the Harry Potter Fan Club test to be assigned a House, Patronus, and a Wand. After you've taken the test, go to the main page on the Wizarding World website and scroll down until you see Free Hogwarts Legacy items exclusively for Fan Club Members, and click on Connect Now.

You're almost done linking both accounts.

This will lead you to a new page prompting you to visit the WB Games website, click the link, and log into your WB Games account. You'll know you've successfully linked both accounts when you see "Harry Potter Fan Club Connected!" appear on your screen.

Exclusive rewards

It's best to start the new school year in style.

Now that you've linked your accounts, you'll have a few items waiting for you as you log into the game. Make sure your WB Games Account is connected to your platform of choice. Players will be rewarded with a Beaked Skull Mask and a House Fan-atic School Robe. In addition to receiving those items, players will also be automatically imported to the House they were assigned and receive the wand they got from taking the Harry Potter quiz.

Hogwarts Legacy is developed by Avalanche Software, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The game has been embroiled in controversy due to transphobic remarks from Harry Potter author JK Rowling. Although she is not personally involved with its development, she stands to profit from its success. For more, read our in-depth article on how Rowling's comments have impacted the trans community. In this article you will also find links to trans creators you can support, as well as charities you can donate to.