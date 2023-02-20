Hogwarts Legacy Doesn't Currently Have Any Plans For DLC

Hogwarts Legacy developer Avalanche Software doesn't currently have any plans to develop DLC for the game, director Alan Tew revealed during a Q&A at a recent IGN event. While this doesn't mean the game won't get extra content further down the track, at the moment it doesn't seem likely.

"We've been really heads down bringing [Hogwarts Legacy] to life, so at the moment there are no current plans for DLC," Tew explained.

The game still seems set to receive plenty of post-launch support, with an initial patch dropping last week for bug fixes and general performance and stability improvements. PlayStation players will also get to play through an extra mission, with an exclusive Hogsmeade-centric adventure available on the PS4 and PS5.

Despite the controversy surrounding author JK Rowling's comments on the trans community, Hogwarts Legacy has seen huge numbers on both Twitch and Steam, even before the game officially released. It's possible that Warner Bros., which owns Avalanche Software, will want to capitalize on the game's success with some kind of DLC or expansion down the road.

Hogwarts Legacy has been embroiled in controversy due to transphobic remarks from Harry Potter author JK Rowling. Although she is not personally involved with its development, she stands to profit from its success. For more, read our in-depth article on how Rowling's comments have impacted the trans community. In this article, you will also find links to trans creators you can support, as well as charities you can donate to.