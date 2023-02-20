Hogwarts Legacy Doesn't Currently Have Any Plans For DLC

What's in the game now may be all the content Hogwarts Legacy is getting.

By on

Hogwarts Legacy developer Avalanche Software doesn't currently have any plans to develop DLC for the game, director Alan Tew revealed during a Q&A at a recent IGN event. While this doesn't mean the game won't get extra content further down the track, at the moment it doesn't seem likely.

"We've been really heads down bringing [Hogwarts Legacy] to life, so at the moment there are no current plans for DLC," Tew explained.

Click To Unmute
  1. Diablo IV In Game Intro Cinematic
  2. Atomic Heart Video Review
  3. Atomic Heart - First 17 Minutes of Gameplay
  4. The World of Redfall Official Trailer
  5. Lies of P Official Release Month Trailer
  6. Firearms Expert Reacts To Half-Life Franchise Guns
  7. Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Free Update Details Revealed | GameSpot News
  8. Genshin Impact | Version 3.5 "Windblume's Breath" Trailer
  9. Bleak Faith: Forsaken - Release Date Trailer
  10. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege - Year 8 Cinematic Trailer
  11. Battlefield 2042 | Season 4: Eleventh Hour Gameplay Trailer
  12. Minecraft 1.20: Early Look at the Cherry Blossom Biome

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Hogwarts Legacy Video Review

The game still seems set to receive plenty of post-launch support, with an initial patch dropping last week for bug fixes and general performance and stability improvements. PlayStation players will also get to play through an extra mission, with an exclusive Hogsmeade-centric adventure available on the PS4 and PS5.

Despite the controversy surrounding author JK Rowling's comments on the trans community, Hogwarts Legacy has seen huge numbers on both Twitch and Steam, even before the game officially released. It's possible that Warner Bros., which owns Avalanche Software, will want to capitalize on the game's success with some kind of DLC or expansion down the road.

Hogwarts Legacy has been embroiled in controversy due to transphobic remarks from Harry Potter author JK Rowling. Although she is not personally involved with its development, she stands to profit from its success. For more, read our in-depth article on how Rowling's comments have impacted the trans community. In this article, you will also find links to trans creators you can support, as well as charities you can donate to.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Hogwarts Legacy
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
Nintendo Switch
PC
This topic is locked from further discussion