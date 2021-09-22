Hobbit Day Is Here--Happy Birthday, Bilbo And Frodo!

September 22 is a very special day in Middle-earth history. It is the shared birthday of Bilbo and Frodo Baggins, and the day is celebrated on the internet as Hobbit Day.

Peter Jackson's The Fellowship of the Ring begins with Bilbo's 111th birthday party, which proves to be a jubilant and critical point in his journey. It is the day that Bilbo gives up the One Ring and leaves the Shire for good. Frodo takes ownership of the One Ring, and, well, plenty of drama ensues.

People are celebrating the occasion by dressing up as Hobbits, re-watching The Lord of the Rings, turning the pages of Tolkien's iconic fantasy work, and eating donuts. Deviant Donuts in Mystic, Connecticut created some incredible-looking Lord of the Rings-themed donuts to celebrate Hobbit Day. You can get a closer look at the scrumptious and decadent-looking creations below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deviant Donuts (@deviantdonuts)

The Twitter account for New Zealand, regarded by many to be Middle-earth on Earth, is posting a series of images and details for famous Lord of the Rings filming locations. You can see more in the thread below, which is being updated throughout the day with additional stops. Unfortunately for New Zealand, Amazon decided to move production on Season 2 of its Lord of the Rings show to the UK.

📢We're going on a #HobbitJourney and need you to join us! This #InternationalHobbitDay, one brave Hobbit is setting out from @HobbitonTours on a trip to Te Anau. He's going to stop off and learn about some #LOTR movie locations along the way.

Join us live to vote where he goes! pic.twitter.com/mSwaf3jNho — New Zealand 🇳🇿 (@PureNewZealand) September 21, 2021

Given that it's Hobbit Day, it would seem to be a fitting time for Amazon to reveal new details on its TV show, though whether or not that happens remains a mystery. It was recently reported that Oscar-winning composer Howard Shore will return to compose the music for Amazon's show.

Outside of that, a strategy game called The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War releases on September 23, so fans of Middle-earth games will have something new to play very soon.

Looking further out, Warner Bros. is releasing an epic 31-disc The Lord of the Rings/Hobbit box 4K/Blu-ray box set in October that comes with a series of extras.