Hitman TV Series From John Wick Writer Derek Kolstad In The Works At Hulu

After two movies were adapted from the Hitman video game series, the franchise is now making the move to the small screen. Hulu and Fox21 are developing a TV series based on the video game to debut on Hulu's streaming service.

According to Deadline, the pilot for the series will be written by Derek Kolstad, who will also executive produce. Kolstad previously scripted the first two John Wick films and is writing the third one, as well as The Continental, a televised spin-off of the films. Also serving as executive producers on the series will be Adrian Askarieh and Chuck Gordon, who were involved in the films Hitman and Hitman: Agent 47.

The Hitman video game franchise tells the story of an assassin with a mysterious past as he carries out his missions to kill. The most recent game in the series was released in 2016 in six chapters that sent the titular hitman Agent 47 around the world. A new Hitman game is currently in development. As reported by Deadline, the Hulu series will stick close to the mythology built within the games.

Should Hitman make it to release, it will be one of the first major live-action adaptations of video games on TV. Previously, several games have been turned into animated series--Super Mario Bros., The Legends of Zelda, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Donkey Kong Country, just to name a few.