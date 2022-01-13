Hitman Trilogy Announced, Coming To Xbox Game Pass January 20

The Hitman Trilogy, which includes three games in the World of Assassination series, will come to Xbox Game Pass on January 20, IO Interactive announced today as part of the company's Year 2 reveal.

The Hitman Trilogy will also be available digitally for direct purchase on January 20 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, the Epic Games Store, and Steam. "We're excited to welcome a wave of new players to enjoy the full trilogy through new platforms and services," IO said in a news post.

HITMAN Trilogy includes all three games from the World of Assassination. Available digitally on January 20 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Epic Games Store. As well as Steam and Xbox Game Pass.

Watch the full @HITMAN 3 Year 2 reveal here: https://t.co/1SODjYBTQC pic.twitter.com/0o4gvAj7WK — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) January 13, 2022

"Now that the trilogy is complete, we're excited to unveil Hitman Trilogy as a way for new players to get started in the World of Assassination. This collection brings together Hitman 2, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3 into a single package, making it easier than ever to take your first steps to becoming Agent 47," the developer added.

The Hitman Trilogy was revealed as part of IO's wide announcements about the future of the Hitman 3 as it enters its second year. The studio has big plans to support the game with technical improvements, Hitman VR on PC, and a new single-player mode called Hitman Freelancer, among other things.

Outside of the Hitman series, IO Is developing a new James Bond video game. Very little is known about this, but with the James Bond film series celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, perhaps it won't be long until we see or learn more about the project.