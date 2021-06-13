Hitman Sniper: The Shadows Brings Accidental Assassinations To iOS, Android Later In 2021

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows received a brand-new trailer during Square Enix's showcase at E3 2021 today, introducing us to Initiative 426--a collection of skilled assassins who can make any shot look like an accident. The Square Enix Montreal title is set to launch on iOS and Android later this year.

This mobile title takes inspiration from numerous Hitman sniper-focused titles, where you engage with the same stealth-based killing from afar. This time, however, you won't play as the titular Agent 47. Instead, you'll take control of The Shadows, a team of multi-skilled assassins from the ICA whom you'll be able to experiment with across multiple missions to eliminate a new criminal organization threatening the world.

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows exists as a new story within the Hitman universe, building on the mythos established by the core games. You likely won't be encountering Agent 47, but his handler, Diana, is back to guide you through your missions.

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows is coming later this year for iOS and Android. Catch up on everything at Square Enix's showcase and all the other announcements from E3 2021 in our Play for All hub.