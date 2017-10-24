Hitman Game Of The Year Edition And Xbox One X Update Revealed

IO Interactive has announced Hitman - Game of the Year Edition, which will include the base game as well as all the content released as part of Season One, and a new campaign called "Patient Zero." Hitman - Game of the Year Edition will be available digitally for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC from November 7.

According to IO Interactive, the Patient Zero campaign will feature four missions that take place in reworked versions of existing areas, and will have "new dialogue, briefings, and audio tracks."

"After the routine elimination of a target, a contingency plan to unleash a global pandemic is triggered and Agent 47 must race against the clock to prevent a virus from spreading," reads the new campaign's description. "This four-mission campaign spans different locations in the game, each one re-worked from the original settings with new gameplay opportunities, disguises, characters, challenges, gameplay mechanics, AI behaviour and HUD elements. Bangkok, Sapienza, Colorado and Hokkaido look and feel completely different with a new time of day and new custom music created by the composer for Season One, Niels Bye Nielsen."

There will also be "new Escalation Contracts, new weapons, new suits, new challenges, improvements to existing features, and new lighting enhancements," as well as "a few surprises" on top of that. Take a look at a list of all the new content below.

Hitman - Game of the Year Edition

Hitman: The Complete First Season

Patient Zero Campaign

Clown Suit and themed weapon : Corky the Clown is back! This fan-favourite from Blood Money returns in Hitman and his red wig, colourful socks and giant shoes look better than ever! Not only does the clown suit look great, but it's the only way to carry his signature weapon without attracting attention. A New Bat will trigger custom sound and visual effects every time it is used.

Raven Suit and themed weapon: Where tactical meets practical and stylish, you'll find the Raven Suit. This is the perfect choice for Agent 47's sniper operations. The Raven Suit is black and charcoal with the finest gloves and pockets for every tool. The Sieger 300 Ghost is a unique ICA variant of the Sieger 300 and the all-black rifle perfectly matches the Raven Suit for high-precision, high-damage long-range engagements. It's got a supressor, an extended scope with four levels of zoom and the Marksman perk, which allows you to improve your aim and slow time.

Cowboy Suit and themed weapon: The Cowboy suit is steel blue on patriotic white and comes complete with a beautiful set of albino alligator boots, sunglasses and a cowboy hat as pure as Colorado snow. Naturally, the belt buckle is the size of your fist. Accompanying this suit is The Striker; a magnum pistol that packs one hell of a punch. Not only does it have increased damage at all ranges, it also knocks back targets and has piercing rounds.

Three themed Escalation Contracts: We've created a new Escalation Contract for each new weapon/suit combination. You'll be dressing in each new suit and using each new weapon as you complete Escalation Contracts with some brand new complications based on some new gameplay mechanics. We've themed these new features with each suit to make for some unique experiences. Each Escalation comes with a new starting location unique to that Contract and all of the Escalations are made up of three stages, so expect the challenge to ramp up quickly--one of the Escalations reaches seven targets, something we've never done before in this game. Completing each Escalation Contract will unlock the corresponding weapon to be used in all locations across the entire game, which means that Clown Only, Striker Only runs are now possible.

Elusive Targets in Hitman will also restart in November, which means those who missed the brief window to kill an Elusive Target will get a second chance. "Reactivated Elusive Targets will still be time-limited and if you've already completed or failed an Elusive Target, that record still stands and cannot be altered," explains IO.

Hitman - Game of the Year Edition will be available for $60. IO is offering those who already have everything from Season One the new content for $20 through the "GOTY Upgrade." This can be purchased by "anyone who purchased all episodes individually or previously purchased the Intro Pack/Upgrade Pack combination."

On November 7, a Hitman patch will also be available and will introduce a number of changes to user-interface, as well as enhancements for Xbox One X. Take a look at the details on that below.

A redesigned UI with a new colour scheme and visual style: A fresh new look across the board and re-organised menus to make it easier to find what you're looking for.

New Contracts Mode features: 'Trending' helps you find the most popular contracts, making sure you can easily find a new challenge. We're also adding 10 'Conditions' that will add huge depth to Contracts Mode, such as restricting disguise changes or requiring players to use a specific exit. Anyone who creates a contract will be able to toggle these conditions to set a more defined challenge for their contract.

Major lighting improvements to all missions: New colour grading, readjusted HDR adaptation rules and re-designed skyboxes mean that our locations look more vivid, vibrant and lifelike.

Commemorative Elusive Target Unlock: If you played any of the Elusive Targets we released during Season One, we're giving you an in-game coin to commemorate your progress and thank you for your support.

Xbox One X Enhancements: A whole host of enhancements are on the way for Xbox One X owners, including options for native 4K and a higher framerate. Specific details to come in a Xbox-specific blog post.

Tobii Eye Tracking support for PC: Enhance your killer instincts with Dynamic Light Adaptation, Extended View and a new special feature added specifically for Hitman. Find more details here.

Various fixes and improvements: Full release notes will be published closer to 7 November. That should be enough time to start thinking about your default loadout for each location.

Hitman's future was called into question earlier this year when it was announced Square Enix intended to sell off IO Interactive, and layoffs at the studio followed soon after. In June, the developer announced a sale was complete, and IO Interactive was now fully independent and officially the owner of the Hitman series. The studio then announced players could play a chunk of the game for free. IO Interactive has not yet discussed plans for Season Two of Hitman.