Hitman Dev Simplifying Purchasing Options, Hints At "Future Plans"

Developer IO Interactive announced this week that it is changing the way it's selling Hitman on digital storefronts. The game originally launched in episodic format, but since all of the episodes have been released, IO is making the Complete Pack the default purchasing option.

This doesn't mean that the studio is doing away entirely with the episodic format; individual episodes will still be available for purchase on PS4 and Xbox One. However, it is eliminating two entry packs that were only relevant while IO was still working on additional episodes.

The Intro Pack and the Upgrade Pack will be eliminated on all platforms. The Intro Pack included both the tutorial and first mission, and was meant as an introduction to the game. The Upgrade Pack, meanwhile, was a way for Intro Pack owners to then buy all remaining content.

Once it's eliminated, owners of the Intro Pack will have different options depending on which platform they own. PC owners of the Intro Pack can buy the complete season for a reduced price depending on how many episodes they have already bought; Steam will detect which episodes they don't own and charge them accordingly. Xbox One owners can buy the Complete Pack for a reduced price. PS4 Intro Pack owners, however, receive no discount and will have to buy the Complete Pack at the normal price.

In a very small hint at what's coming next for the Hitman series, IO said that "these changes will help us to lay the foundations for our future plans for Hitman."

The fate of the franchise and its developer is very uncertain, as Square Enix recently declared its intention to sell off Hitman developer IO Interactive, an announcement that was followed by news of layoffs at the studio. However, Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda recently said, "Because [IO] is engaged in the development of Hitman and other renowned titles, we are negotiating with prospective external investors capable of ensuring that these titles carry on." There's no word yet on who might be interested in purchasing IO Interactive from Square.

In spite of the circumstances, IO is still releasing new content for the game. You can read more about the contracts and missions coming in June here.