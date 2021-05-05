Hitman 3's Next DLC Focuses On The Deadly Sin Of Pride

Right on schedule, IO Interactive has detailed the next DLC for Hitman 3. The second act of the game's Seven Deadly Sins DLC is focused on "Pride," and it launches May 10, IO Interactive announced as part of a livestream.

The DLC comes with "sin-themed" weapons, such as the The Proud Swashbuckler sword and the Majestic rifle. There is also a special new Narcissus suit for Agent 47. A new Escalation in Chongqing is also included with the new DLC. Check out the announcement trailer below to get a peek at some of the new content coming in the Pride DLC.

The first act of the 7 Deadly Sins DLC was focused on Greed. After Pride comes Sloth, Lust, Gluttony, Wrath, and Envy, so Hitman 3 fans have a lot more to look forward to.

The paid content for each season individually costs $5. Otherwise, all of the seasonal content comes as part of the Seven Deadly Sins DLC, which costs $30 total.

In addition to its ongoing development on Hitman 3's DLC, IO Interactive is making a new James Bond game with an original story. Additionally, it was recently reported that IO is making a fantasy game with dragons as an Xbox exclusive.