Hitman 3's New Free DLC Takes You To A Garden Show For More Contract Killing In The Sun

Hitman 3's latest free DLC has arrived, and it offers up a new twist. The Dartmoor Garden Show takes Agent 47 to the beautiful gardens of a mansion where he'll track down and whack a series of targets, some of which are decided randomly.

The Dartmoor Garden Show, in the fiction of Hitman 3, is a showcase of the "pinnacle of horticultural excellence from around the world." It's also soon to be a crime scene.

The mission takes the form of a three-stage Escalation, and the client and accomplice of the mission are random on your first playthrough. The next two times you play the mission, your target could be different based on factors like who is left alive and the ratings for their gardens.

Those who complete all three stages will get the Summer Sightseeing outfit, which gives Agent 47 a sweater to wrap around his neck and dapper-looking pants and shirt. Players also get the Deterministic mode, which takes you back to stage one of the Escalation. In this variant, the random element is removed and you can choose a target.

The Dartmoor Garden Show is available permanently for people who own Hitman 3, while people playing using the free starter pack version of the game only have access until August 17.

Additionally, Contracts mode is supported in the Dartmoor Garden Show mission. This lets you make up your own challenges and set your own assassination targets.

The Dartmoor Garden Show is part of Hitman 3's Season of Lust. Developer IO Interactive recently revealed the content roadmap for the season, and it includes more contracts and elusive targets through August.