Hitman 3's Latest Elusive Target Is Now Available, And This One Is Different

Hitman 3's latest elusive target is now available, and it has a unique twist. The target is Dame Barbara Elizabeth Keating, but she has a body double, so you'll need to be absolutely sure you're going after the right target before you execute.

This elusive target mission is set in Hawke's Bay in New Zealand. Keating is a crooked politician who has found herself in your sights. You can check out a teaser video for the mission below, which explains more of Keating's background and her body double.

The elusive target is also available in the free starter pack version of Hitman 3. The contract is available until May 3, so the clock is ticking.

This elusive target is part of Hitman 3's Season of Greed, which will feature even more new content in the days and weeks ahead.

In other Hitman news, developer IO Interactive has confirmed that the Hitman series will take a break so the studio can focus on its James Bond game. It appears the project is still in the early days of development, as the studio made plans earlier this year to hire some 200 more people to work on James Bond and other in-progress games.