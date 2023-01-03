Hitman 3 Is Getting A New Name

Hitman developer IO Interactive is creating one single hub for Agent 47's global adventure.

By on

Comments

Developer IO Interactive has announced that Hitman 3 is being rebranded and will include content from Hitman 1 and 2. On January 26, Hitman 3 will be renamed Hitman: World of Assassination, while content from the previous two games will be made available through the Access Pass system. The good news for current Hitman 3 owners is that this will be a free upgrade on all platforms and IO has added that it is "drastically simplifying the purchase experience" for new players by making World of Assassination the key entry point to the series.

This will allow all new players and existing Hitman 3 owners to have the "same base content ownership," according to IO, as the studio is aiming to reduce confusion "over which edition to buy, what content you own, how to redeem Legacy packs or import locations."

Click To Unmute
  1. 25 Biggest Open World Games Coming in 2023 and Beyond
  2. Every GameSpot 10/10 Reviewed Game (Up to 2022)
  3. Payday 3 Teaser Trailer
  4. P90: The Weird SMG That Became A Gaming Icon
  5. 10 Best Zelda Breath Of The Wild Glitches Of 2022
  6. Firearms Expert’s MOST CURSED Weapons Of 2022
  7. DRAGON QUEST TREASURES | Launch Trailer
  8. Being A Gamer In 2022
  9. 14 Best Steam Deck Games To Play Right Now
  10. How The Steam Deck Is Changing Console Gaming
  11. Our Favorite Games That Didn't Make Our Top 10
  12. Colt 1911: Pop Culture's Most Iconic Pistol - Loadout

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Hitman 3 Review

This new approach will result in two products being offered to players. The $70 Hitman: World of Assassination pack includes the original trilogy, and the Hitman: World of Assassination Deluxe Pack includes Hitman 3's Seven Deadly Sins missions and Hitman 2's Expansion Access Pass for $30. Current players can purchase any missing content from their Hitman library on PC via Steam, with IO explaining that it won't be necessary to pay full price for a deluxe pack when it's just a single piece of DLC that is needed. "For example, if you own 2 of the DLCs, you’ll only pay $10 for the remaining DLC, rather than having to pay full price for the full Deluxe Pack," the studio explained.

Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 will be removed from all storefronts when the World of Assassination edition arrives, although those games will still be available for download if you own them. Since IO Interactive first gave its Hitman series a soft reboot in 2016, the studio has made small but consistent changes to the trilogy in order to create a unified experience. Improvements from sequels were passed down to previous games, new levels were added over time, and Freelancer mode will introduce a roguelike touch to the experience on January 26.

The Most-Anticipated PlayStation Games Of 2023 And Beyond
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Hitman 3
PC
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Nintendo Switch
Cloud Gaming hub
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)